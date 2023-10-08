Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.