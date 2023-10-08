Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $254.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

