Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 1.21% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

