Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

