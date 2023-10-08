Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 1.87% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $60.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.