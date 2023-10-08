Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,030 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

