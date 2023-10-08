Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BIZD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.