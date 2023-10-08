Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,502 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

