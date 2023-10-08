Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.19% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of RYLD opened at $16.76 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

