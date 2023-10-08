Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

