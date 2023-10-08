Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $456.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

