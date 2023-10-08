Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 826 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

