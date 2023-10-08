27,262 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

