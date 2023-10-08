Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 667 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

