Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:NETZ opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

