Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

