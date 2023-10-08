Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

