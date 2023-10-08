Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $64.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

