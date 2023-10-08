Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,782 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

