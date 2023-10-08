Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.99 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

