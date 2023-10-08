Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

