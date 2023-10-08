Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after buying an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,328,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.