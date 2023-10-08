Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2023

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after buying an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,328,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.