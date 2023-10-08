NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,867,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,152,000 after buying an additional 957,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.