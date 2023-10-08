Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

IWV stock opened at $245.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

