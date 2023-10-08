Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $33,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

