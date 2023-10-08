Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $71.27 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.