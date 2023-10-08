iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 3.54% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $25,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 239,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $729.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

