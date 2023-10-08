Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

