Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,270 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

