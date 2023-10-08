Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.63.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

