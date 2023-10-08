Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,293 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

