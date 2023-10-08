Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $33,000 in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 732,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 611,555 shares during the last quarter.
Westrock Coffee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WESTW opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Westrock Coffee Profile
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.
