Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

