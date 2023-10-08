Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:BFRGW opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

