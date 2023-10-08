Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

