Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

