Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,701,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after acquiring an additional 732,368 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

