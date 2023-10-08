Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 37.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

