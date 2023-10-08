Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys Shares of 116,516 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

BOLT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 1,132.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

