Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYOW opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

