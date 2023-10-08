Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $225,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MREO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.