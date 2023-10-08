Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.56. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

