Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 2,976 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $145,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock worth $3,338,498 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $702 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

