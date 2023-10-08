Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $459,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,589 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after buying an additional 3,540,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

