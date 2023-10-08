Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

