Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.7 %

DOCU opened at $42.13 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

