Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,093.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

DELL stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

