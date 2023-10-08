Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.59 and a one year high of $176.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.