Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 83,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VMO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.