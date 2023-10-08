Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $645,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 343,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 89,555 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

